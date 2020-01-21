Mindfulness w/ Devi - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

Mindfulness w/ Devi Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 11:00am – 11:30am Location: Student Services Center, Counseling Center Room E-203 This weekly session will help students learn simple practices to relieve stress, increase focus, and experience peace in your everyday life.



Free to all students, faculty and staff.



Hosted by Devi Stone, certified mediation teacher for 6 years.



Drop-ins welcome.



Event will be held in the Student Services Center, Counseling Center, Room E-203 from 11-11:30am. ( Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a pillow or mat (if available). Contact SHWP@hawaii.edu for disability accommodations. Hope to see you there! For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460 Tags:

