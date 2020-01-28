Mindfulness w/ Michael - Event Details

Mindfulness w/ Michael Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Campus Center Room 306 Mindfulness offers ways to calm our mind and reduce stress, enabling us to enjoy life more fully.



This weekly session will explore a variety of mindfulness and meditation techniques, including seated and walking meditation, mindfulness readings and group discussions around weekly topics. Learn or hone breathing skills, body scanning and many other methods for achieving a calm and peaceful body, mind and spirit.



Event will be held in Campus Center, Room 306 beginning at 5pm. This is a 90 minute session.



Hosted by Michael Donenfeld who has practiced meditation with and received training from Vietnamese poet Thich Nhat Hanh.



Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a pillow or mat (if available).



Contact SHWP@hawaii.edu for disability accommodations. Hope to see you there! For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

