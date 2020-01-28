Moʻokūʻauhau of Maunakea - Event Details

Moʻokūʻauhau of Maunakea Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 12:30pm – 1:45pm Location: Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace (UCB 127) Join Manaiakalani Kalua for the first of the Spring 2020 Eia Hawaiʻi lectures - a monthly lecture series aimed at developing a Hawaiian worldview at UH Hilo.



This presentation highlights the connections between the ʻāina and kanaka to emphasize our responsibility as stewards of this land, particularly of Mauna a Wākea. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

