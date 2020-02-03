How to Write Effective Scholarship Applications - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

How to Write Effective Scholarship Applications

Monday, February 3, 2020, 12:30pm – 2:00pm

Location: Kilohana Writing Center (1st floor Mookini Library )

UH Hilo and Hawai'i Community College students applying for scholarships are invited to attend a workshop designed to identify how you can improve personal statements that often accompany these applications. Facilitators are members of the American Association of University Women, Hilo Branch who regularly review scholarship applications.

Special Restrictions: Seating is limited to 25 and RSVP is not required.

For more information, contact: karlah@hawaii.edu 8089327287

