Volunteers Needed for Science Olympiad Tournament - Announcement Details

Volunteers Needed for Science Olympiad Tournament

Aloha kākou,



The Center for Community Engagement & the Office of Research and Community Partnerships are hosting the 2020 Science Olympiad Hawaiʻi Island regional tournament for middle and high school students on February 8, 2020. We are hoping that you might be interested in serving as an event volunteer.



We've divided the event into 2 main time blocks for volunteers.



Morning block will be from 8:30 am- 12:30 pm where we need help in areas such as: registration, impound, directing teams and helping event supervisors with their events



Afternoon block will be from 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm where we need help in areas such as: directing teams, assisting with other events, lunch set-up, award ceremony set-up and event clean up.



The day is a lot of fun with excited students who have been preparing for this competition all year. It's a great way to connect with Big Island middle and high schools and show off what UH Hilo has to offer! Please feel free to share this volunteer opportunity with your community.



Lunch will be provided.



Please let us know if you are able to be an event volunteer by emailing us at hssohawaiiregionaldirector@gmail.com.



Mahalo,



UH Hilo Science Olympiad

For more information, contact: hssohawaiiregionaldirector@gmail.com (808) 932-7824

