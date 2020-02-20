Gender Inequality in Korea - Event Details

Gender Inequality in Korea Thursday, February 20, 2020, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 Dr. Sunyoung Kim will discuss gender inequality in Korea in terms of education, employment, family, sexuality, health, mental health, culture, and current political issues. Free and open to the public. Part of the International Topics Speaker Series sponsored by UH Hilo International Student Services and the United Nations Association-Hawaiʻi Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467 Tags:

