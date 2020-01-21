Call for Volunteers 25th Annual UH Hilo Ho`olaule`a - Announcement Details

Call for Volunteers 25th Annual UH Hilo Ho`olaule`a Aloha Vulcans!



The UH Hilo Ho`olaule`a committee is seeking volunteers to help with our 25th annual event. All those interested in volunteering are asked to fill out this form: forms.gle/NJkKm4WBJC8ZHsEB8



Volunteer activities include:



- Keikiland- running games and monitoring bouncy castles & waterslides

- Logistics- set up & break down

- Vendors - helping vendors to navigate the spaces

- Entertainment- helping to the run the entertainment tent and stage







For questions please contact Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

