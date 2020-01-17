TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series

Friday, January 17, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Wentworth 1

Title: Longitudinal study of West Hawaiʻi reef ecosystem, highlighting fish diversity and abundance, coral health, and water quality.



Speakers: Shawn Larson, Ph.D., Amy Olsen, Joel Holander, Kaela Wuesthoff



Organization: All with the Seattle Aquarium: Dr. Shawn Larson, Curator of Conservation Research, Conservation Programs and Partnerships; Amy Olsen, Laboratory Specialist, Conservation Programs and Partnerships; Joel Hollander, Assistant Dive Safety Officer and Assistant Curator of Fish and Invertebrates, Life Sciences Department; and Kaela Wuesthoff, Senior Aquarist, Life Sciences Department.



Abstract: Every winter beginning in 2009 in late January or early February, four Seattle Aquarium biologists travel to the west coast of Hawaiʻi island to conduct annual reef surveys. Centered in Puakō, the sites are located in both marine protected (Puakō and Old Kona Airport) and non-protected areas (Mahukona). Fish are counted from the underwater video files and the data is used to determine significant changes in species diversity or abundance over time and between protected and non protected areas. This past year we analyzed percent coral cover and coral bleaching over our 11 year dataset. We will present these new results this year!



2020 marks the Seattle Aquarium’s 12th year partnering with Humboldt State University, State of Hawaiʻi Division of Aquatic Resources, and University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on these annual surveys.



All are invited!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

