SAC DIY Candy Bouquets - Event Details

SAC DIY Candy Bouquets

Friday, February 14, 2020, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: CC Plaza

Come down to CC Plaza on Friday, February 14th from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM to make a candy rose bouquet and Valentines card for someone special on Valentines Day.



Supplies, food, and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2020 student ID to participate.

For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

