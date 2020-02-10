Relay for Life: Team Captain Meeting - Event Details
Relay for Life: Team Captain Meeting
Location: Campus Center 306
Calling all UH Hilo Relay for Life Team Captains!
It is time to start planning for this year's annual Relay for Life event on campus! Colleges Against Cancer will be hosting Team Captain meetings every week to help team captains plan for the event. Anyone who is interested in Relay for Life is welcome to attend.
Relay for Life is an overnight fundraiser in which all proceeds go towards funding the American Cancer Society. UH Hilo's annual Relay for Life will take place on March 6th to 7th, 2020, in Campus Center Plaza. For more information, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu. For disability accommodations, please contact Maile Boggeln at (TTY) at boggeln@hawaii.edu or 808.932.7796 (TTY) at least ten business days in advance.
For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
