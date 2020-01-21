Call for Submissions - Hohonu - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Call for Submissions - Hohonu Hohonu, UH Hilo's Journal for Academic Writing is currently accepting submissions for its Spring 2020 publication. The final deadline is January 24th.



For more information please contact Hohonu at hohonu@hawaii.edu or vist our website hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/hohonu/ For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements