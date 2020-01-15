Sorting the Beef from the Bull [Free Public Climate Lecture] - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Sorting the Beef from the Bull [Free Public Climate Lecture]

Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: UCB Room 100.

UH Hilo invites public to “Sorting the Beef from the Bull: Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Beef and Dairy Production"



The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management invites the public to a presentation by University of Maryland researcher and long-time Hawaiʻi Island resident Dr. Rachel Mason Wednesday, January 15, 6 p.m., in UCB Room 100.



“Recently it seemed like everyone was talking about burping cows, and how the methane they emit is a powerful greenhouse gas,” Mason noted. “Today, the message seems to be that natural grazing methods can lock up carbon in the soil - or is it that we have to eat less meat? As climate-conscious consumers, do we all need to go vegan, or can grass-fed beef and dairy save the world? Is industrial beef production surprisingly green? Or should we all eat meat grown from cells in a lab?”



Mason, a scientist specializing in the links between agriculture and climate change, will explain how and why raising cattle contributes to climate change, what can be done to reduce those emissions, and why food choices matter.



In her most recent research, she simulated how a changing climate will alter how dairy farms affect the environment. Her current work focuses on evaluating the science behind greenhouse gas emissions from beef and dairy production, especially in developing countries.

For more information, contact: alyson@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7669

