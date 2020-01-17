UHHSA Sustainability Challenge - Event Details

UHHSA Sustainability Challenge Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 203-A (UHHSA Office) Aloha UH Hilo Students!



The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is hosting its first Sustainability Challenge event from January 13 to 17. Throughout the week, we will have various social media photo prompts, activities, and giveaways highlighting the concept of sustainability. Please see below for daily event details:



Friday, January 17: “Fellowship Friday”



Stop by the UHHSA Office located in Campus Center room 203-A to talk story with your UHHSA councilmembers, share ideas on sustainability initiatives, and pick up a “sustainability kit” containing reusable cutlery items that you can use while dining on campus or around the island. Upload a photo using your kit on Instagram and tag @UHHSA with the hashtag #UHHSASustainabilityChallenge so we may follow your sustainability adventures!



*Must present a validated UH Hilo Spring 2020 ID to participate

*Sustainability kits will be provided while supplies last Special Restrictions: Must present a validated UH Hilo Spring 2020 ID For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

