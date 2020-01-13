UHHSA Sustainability Challenge - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UHHSA Sustainability Challenge

Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha UH Hilo Students!



The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is hosting its first Sustainability Challenge event from January 13 to 17. Throughout the week, we will have various social media photo prompts, activities, and giveaways highlighting the concept of sustainability. Please see below for daily event details:



Monday, January 13: “Munchie Resolutions Monday”

Hau‘oli Makahiki Hou (Happy New Year)! Stop by the Campus Center Plaza from 12 noon to 2 p.m. to receive a free bento from local eatery Puka Puka Kitchen, while supplies last. After you have enjoyed the bento, upload a picture showing you and your friends creatively reusing the bento container to Instagram and tag @UHHSA with the hashtag #UHHSASustainabilityChallenge.



There will also be a coloring station to decorate and write down your sustainability New Year Resolutions on UHHSA’s Sustainability Banner.



*Must present a validated UH Hilo Fall 2020 ID to participate

*Bentos will be provided while supplies last

For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

