VVP Pre-Production Workshop - Event Details
VVP Pre-Production Workshop
Location: CC 306
Aloha mai kākou!
Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) will be holding our first workshop in our Production series this coming month on January 18th, 2020. If you are interested in learning some of the basics involving project brainstorming and storyboarding, please feel free to come on down to CC 306 and learn from your fellow students.
Open to all UH Hilo students. Lunch will also be provided while supplies last.
This Worksop will be part of the three-part series to help you learn to produce a video of our own. Please join us and learn more about the process. You can even enter your creation into our annual Student Film Festival in April.
Special Restrictions: Please bring your validated Spring 2020 UH Hilo Student ID Card.
For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815
Tags: VVP Campus Center BOMB
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of January 12, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
SAC Welcome Back Ice Cream Snack
Wounded Warrior Project Meeting for Student Veteran
Graduate Thesis/Dissertation due to Library and Graduate Divis
College of Arts and Sciences Spring "Welcome Back" Open House
Sustaining Forests of the Future
Announcements
- 13th Annual Korea-America Student Conference
- The 13th Korea-America Student Conference (KASC) will bring together Korean and American university students from a variety of academic disciplines to live, travel, and conduct original peer-reviewed research together. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- This scholarship is offered by the Asian and Pacific Islander American Foundation (APIA). Undergraduate students who are Asian and/or Pacific Islander ethnicity and are US citizens, US nationals or permanent residents are eligible (students ...
- Open Positions for the Board of Student Publications!
- The Board of Student Publications (BOSP) is currently seeking students who are interested in making a difference by getting involved in their campus community; forging sustainable relationships with students, faculty, and staff at UH Hilo; and ...
- Submissions for Kanilehua Are Now Open
- Kanilehua is now accepting submissions of visual art (photography, drawing, painting, sculpture) and literature (short story, poetry, flash fiction, plays) for its Spring 2020 issue. ...
- 2020-21 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
- The 2020-21 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2019. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2020! Deadline for ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2020 Relay for Life event as well as multiple awareness events over this school year. ...
- 2019-2020 RISO Registration Open
- Aloha Vulcans! If you are interested in starting a club for the 2019-2020 academic year, please visit the Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) web page at: ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.