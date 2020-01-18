VVP Pre-Production Workshop - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

VVP Pre-Production Workshop

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: CC 306

Aloha mai kākou!



Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) will be holding our first workshop in our Production series this coming month on January 18th, 2020. If you are interested in learning some of the basics involving project brainstorming and storyboarding, please feel free to come on down to CC 306 and learn from your fellow students.



Open to all UH Hilo students. Lunch will also be provided while supplies last.



This Worksop will be part of the three-part series to help you learn to produce a video of our own. Please join us and learn more about the process. You can even enter your creation into our annual Student Film Festival in April.

Special Restrictions: Please bring your validated Spring 2020 UH Hilo Student ID Card.

For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7815

