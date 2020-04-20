Haumana Hou Lounge - Hosted by FYE - Event Details
This event has concluded and is no longer current.
Haumana Hou Lounge - Hosted by FYE
Location: SSC W-201
Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Wednesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.
The Haumana Hou Lounge (HHL) also hosts the HH Cafe which always offers free refreshments with a Starbucks-like experience by providing various coffee and tea options, as well as delicious snacks! HHL offers comfortable indoor & outdoor seating, a clean environment, and even AC for the occasional hot and humid Hilo evening. It's all you need to study comfortably, so come on by!
Special Restrictions: UH Hilo with validated student ID
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384
Announcements
- Karaoke Quarinqueenz
- Starting April 8 - April 30th, join us on the mobile app - TikTok and post your best music videos to your favorite songs! Use the hashtags #SAC #UHHILO #KARAOKE and submit your videos on TikTok . ...
- UH Hilo Carbon/Nitrogen Survey
- Please take this survey to help measure UH Hilo campus's carbon and nitrogen footprint. This is the second measurement of the UH Hilo footprint acting in accordance with our university system’s environmental goals in its Executive Policy 4. ...
- Kanilehua Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest
- Kanilehua is now accepting submissions for its Poetry and Microfiction Writing Contest! Submissions must be handwritten and photographed - we are looking for creative visual interpretations of your work! The deadline to submit is April 30th. ...
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- BOMB Talent Show
- Submit your talent videos to the Board of Media Broadcasting at bombmal@hawaii.edu for a chance to be featured on our social media! Submissions must include: * Name of performer * Name of act/song * Video attachment *Affiliation with UH ...
- UHHSA "Eat, Sleep, Recycle, Repeat" Sustainability Challenge
- Aloha Vulcans! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Sustainability Committee is hosting a series of social media challenges and activities focused on sustainable eating, sleeping, mental health, meditation, recycling, repurposing, and more ...
- $30,000 in summer stipends for CoBE and CAFNRM students
- Students in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Management will get help with summer expenses thanks to the James P.D. Thropp, Jr. Endowment . ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
