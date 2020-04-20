Haumana Hou Lounge - Hosted by FYE - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

Haumana Hou Lounge - Hosted by FYE Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: SSC W-201 Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Wednesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.



The Haumana Hou Lounge (HHL) also hosts the HH Cafe which always offers free refreshments with a Starbucks-like experience by providing various coffee and tea options, as well as delicious snacks! HHL offers comfortable indoor & outdoor seating, a clean environment, and even AC for the occasional hot and humid Hilo evening. It's all you need to study comfortably, so come on by! Special Restrictions: UH Hilo with validated student ID For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384 Tags:

What's also happening?

Announcements