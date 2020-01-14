Wounded Warrior Project Meeting for Student Veteran - Event Details

Wounded Warrior Project Meeting for Student Veteran Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: SSC W-201 Jean Brunson and Diane Neilson from the Wounded Warrior Project are visiting our campus to discuss services and programs provided to veterans free of charge! This event is open to all UH faculty, staff, and students. For more information, contact: mcallo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447



