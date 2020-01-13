SAC Welcome Back Ice Cream Snack - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC Welcome Back Ice Cream Snack

Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Come help cool down from your winter break the right way with SAC! We'll be serving ice cream at our table from 10 am to 2 pm on the 13th of January, just in time to help you start this new year off sweet.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with a validated Spring 2020 ID

For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

