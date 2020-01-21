Doin Nuttin? Come on UP to Movie Night! - Event Details

Doin Nuttin? Come on UP to Movie Night! Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: CC301 Aloha Vulcans!



Come on "Up" to CC301 and lets celebrate National Squirrel Day together by watching Disney Pixar's "Up" as well as enjoying a good ole' trail mix bar (while supplies last). Special Restrictions: Students must provide a valid Spring 2020 UH Hilo ID. For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu 8089327374 Tags:

