UH Hilo Fall Food Drive - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Fall Food Drive

The Campus and Community Service office is hosting the semi-annual UH Hilo Food Drive from December 2 to December 20. This semester we want to reach a goal of raising $500.00 and collecting 300lbs of food.



All donations will go to UH Hilo food pantry, Hale Paʻi ʻAi for UH Hilo students in need of food assistance. We kindly ask that you donate non-perishable food to the following locations:

- Library

- Campus Center 210

- Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs (SSC third floor)

- Athletics Office

- Drop in Campus Mail to Campus Center 210.



You can make monetary donations at the Campus Center Sodexo Dining Hall at each of the registers or online at giving.uhfoundation.org/funds/12385704. Please make checks payable to "UH Foundation" with UH Hilo Student Crisis Fund on the memo line, and the CCS office would be more than happy to come and pick it up from you (just email us). Monetary donations will be donated to UH Hilo Student Crisis Fund.



If you have any questions, please contact the Campus and Community Service Office at uhhccs@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

