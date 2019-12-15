Open Positions for the Board of Student Publications! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Open Positions for the Board of Student Publications!

The Board of Student Publications (BOSP) is currently seeking students who are interested in making a difference by getting involved in their campus community; forging sustainable relationships with students, faculty, and staff at UH Hilo; and preserving the voices of our student body in the form of printed publications.



We oversee the three publications here on campus:



Hohonu, the journal for academic writing



Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine



Ke Kalahea, UH Hilo's news publication



We also provide various leadership opportunities that can strengthen or develop skills useful for a work or post-undergraduate setting.



We are currently accepting applications for the following positions:



- Vice Chairperson

- Treasurer

- Publicist



Applicants must be registered UH Hilo students. The deadline for the first round of applications is Friday, December 20. Completed applications should be turned in to Campus Center Office in Room 210.



If you have any follow up questions or would like information about any of the listed positions, please feel free to contact Ciarra at bospch@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

Tags: