Vulcan ʻOhana Week - Event Details

Vulcan ʻOhana Week

Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Have a question for an office, but don’t know who to talk to? Want to join a club, but trying to find the right one for you? Need a fun place to chill for the first week of school? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Vulcan ʻOhana Week is the event for you.



Vulcan ʻOhana Week will be the first three days of instruction, and each day features a variety of departments, organizations, and programs here at UH Hilo. From 10:00AM-2:00PM each day, Campus Center Plaza will be filled with resources, and you can discover all the services available to you!



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

