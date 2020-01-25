25th Annual UH Hilo Ho'olaule'a - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

25th Annual UH Hilo Ho'olaule'a

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center Parking Lot

Come celebrate with us at UH Hilo's 25th Annual Hoʻolauleʻa! - Pūpūkahi i Holomua

This family-friendly, fun event is free and open to the public. There will be a variety of food, great giveaways, spectacular performances and entertainment, diverse crafts, carnival style games, inflatables, and other activities for keiki!



Featuring:

- The Steppas

- One Rhythm

- Media Music



All proceeds will be donated to the Aunty Luika Pereira Scholarship Endowment Fund



So, come, rain or shine, to the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center parking lot on Saturday, January 25th from 12:00pm to 9:00pm.



For questions please contact UH Hilo Ho`olaulea Committee at uhhoolau@hawaii.edu. For disability accommodations, contact Campus Center (808) 932-7365

Special Restrictions: Drug and alcohol-free event. Must be willing to open coolers and ice chests at the gate.

For more information, contact: uhhoolau@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

