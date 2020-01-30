Kanilehua Submissions Close Today - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Kanilehua Submissions Close Today

Thursday, January 30, 2020, 2:00pm

Kanilehua will be accepting submissions of visual art (photography, paintings, drawings, sculpture) and literature (short stories, flash fiction, poetry, plays) until January 30th, 2020. Visit our website to submit.



We look forward to seeing your work!

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student to submit

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

Tags: