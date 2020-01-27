Submissions for Kanilehua Are Now Open - Announcement Details
Submissions for Kanilehua Are Now Open
Kanilehua is now accepting submissions of visual art (photography, drawing, painting, sculpture) and literature (short story, poetry, flash fiction, plays) for its Spring 2020 issue. To submit, visit our website and click on the submission link for either Literary Submissions or Visual Arts Submissions.
We look forward to seeing your work!
The deadline to submit is January 30, 2020.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student to submit
For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370
