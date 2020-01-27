Submissions for Kanilehua Are Now Open - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Submissions for Kanilehua Are Now Open

Kanilehua is now accepting submissions of visual art (photography, drawing, painting, sculpture) and literature (short story, poetry, flash fiction, plays) for its Spring 2020 issue. To submit, visit our website and click on the submission link for either Literary Submissions or Visual Arts Submissions.



We look forward to seeing your work!



The deadline to submit is January 30, 2020.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student to submit

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

