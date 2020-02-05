No Refunds Issued After this Date - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

No Refunds Issued After this Date Wednesday, February 5, 2020 No Refunds are Issued After this Date for withdrawals. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements