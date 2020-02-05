Last day-Complete Withdrawal-50% Tuition - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Last day-Complete Withdrawal-50% Tuition Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Location: Online via STAR GPS Last day to receive 50% tuition refund for Complete Withdrawals. If you have not yet paid for your tuition, your account will be charged for 50% of the tuition and all fees. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office.

To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/makechanges.php For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements