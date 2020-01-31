Last day to Submit Auditor’s Form - Event Details

Last day to Submit Auditor’s Form Friday, January 31, 2020 Location: Office of the Registrar, SSC Room E-101 Today is the last day to submit an Auditor’s Form to the Office of the Registrar.

Form can be found at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/AuditorsForm_uhhroRegForm.pdf For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

