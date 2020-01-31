Spring 2020 Graduation-Final Deadline - Event Details

Spring 2020 Graduation-Final Deadline Friday, January 31, 2020 Location: UH Hilo Cashier's Office, Office of the Registrar Student application with payment must be received or postmarked by today to apply for Spring 2020 graduation. If problems are encountered after this deadline with application or payment, graduation will not be processed.

Application and fee to be turned into the UH Hilo Cashier’s Office (Cash Taken) or Office of the Registrar (Cash not Taken)

Degree/Certificate Application can be found at the Office of the Registrar or online at:

hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/GraduationApplication_uhhroGradForm.pdf



Payment form can be found at: hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/documents/registrar/CreditCardGraduationApp_uhhroGradForm.pdf For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

