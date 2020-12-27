Walk-in Wednesdays - Announcement Details

Walk-in Wednesdays Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm.



We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately.



This service is open to all UH Hilo students.



Please stop by CS to speak with and available counselor any Wednesday from 1-4 pm.

No appointment needed. For more information, contact: kuocf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7465

