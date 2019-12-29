Board of Media Broadcasting Positions Open - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Board of Media Broadcasting Positions Open

Location: CC 210

The Board of Media Broadcasting is seeking students who are interested in getting more involved on campus and who are passionate about digital media particularly radio and video.



The Board of Media Broadcasting at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is dedicated to furthering student ambitions in careers in media. We also provide the opportunity for students to have their voices heard through our sub-organizations.



We govern and operate a student radio station, University Radio Hilo (URH), which currently broadcasts by internet and 101.1 FM in the city of Hilo and Vulcan Video Productions (VVP), that creates and produces videos for students by students.



We are currently accepting applications for the following positions:



- Treasurer

- Secretary

- Member at Large



For more information or for questions please contact Maya at bombvc@hawaii.edu



Applications are available in Campus Center 210 and are due by Friday, November 22.

Special Restrictions: Students only

For more information, contact: bombvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

