News and Brews by Ke Kalahea - Event Details
News and Brews by Ke Kalahea
Location: Campus Center room 202-A
Come pickup our new issue of Ke Kalahea in a grab-and-go bag limited and while supplies last. If you would like an issue mailed to you, please contact Ke Kalahea at uhhkk@hawaii.edu.
We are your student newspaper!
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: BOSP Ke Kalahea Campus Center RISO NEWS students
"I" Removal Deadline: Instructor to Registrar’s Office
