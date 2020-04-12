News and Brews by Ke Kalahea - Event Details

News and Brews by Ke Kalahea Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center room 202-A Come pickup our new issue of Ke Kalahea in a grab-and-go bag limited and while supplies last. If you would like an issue mailed to you, please contact Ke Kalahea at uhhkk@hawaii.edu.



We are your student newspaper! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

