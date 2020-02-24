Goitse - Event Details
Goitse
Location: Performing Arts Center
Goitse, pronounced “Go-witcha”, is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning ‘come here’. The popular and multi-award-winning quintet was forged in the white-hot creative crucible of Limerick’s Irish World Academy. Goitse have become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles. Their distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad, which makes each performance unique.
Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. The gripping rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the sweet, charismatic voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into a song the way few performers can. Together, the quintet Goitse makes what Irish Music Magazine calls “Music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”
This project received support from Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, WESTAF (the Western States Arts Federation), and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Special Restrictions: Advance Sales: $25 General, $20 Discount, $12 UH Hilo/HCC Students with Valid ID/Child 17 & under
At the Door: $30 General, $25 Discount, $17 UH Hilo/HCC Student/Child
Tickets are available at the UH Hilo PAC Box Office: T-F 10am - 2pm; by calling 932-7490
or online: http://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
- International Nights Tickets on Sale Now!
- Celebrate the cultural diversity at UH Hilo at the 45th annual International Nights! The shows will be on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. ...
- Apply for the 2020-2021 UHHSA Student Election
- Interested in becoming a student leader? Apply for the 2020-2021 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) student election! The UHHSA senate seeks to accurately represent the views of the entire student body. ...
- Summer Study Abroad Programs
- Why not spend your summer abroad in Europe, Asia or South America? UH Hilo has opportunities available with Univesities in Brazil, China, France, Hungary, Japan, Scotland, and South Korea. ...
- Study Abroad Application Deadline: March 1
- Explore the world and earn college credit. If you are considering studying abroad for Spring 2021, please submit your application by March 1, 2020. Applications are available at: ...
- 2020-21 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
- The 2020-21 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2019. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2020! Deadline for ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2020 Relay for Life event as well as multiple awareness events over this school year. ...
- Mandatory Advising (Freshmen 'Eleu)
- Freshmen, mandatory advising is starting soon. You are required to meet with your advisor. Please check your UH email to set up an appointment today. ...
- 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition Submissions Now Open
- The Student Arts Association is now accepting Spring Submissions for the 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition. Spring Submissions are open now till March 27th. ...
- 2019-2020 RISO Registration Open
- Aloha Vulcans! If you are interested in starting a club for the 2019-2020 academic year, please visit the Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) web page at: ...
- HAPA (Hawaii Association of Public Accountants) Scholarships
- HAPA’s Big Island Chapter provides up to $3,500 in awards to accounting scholars and future accountants each year. ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
