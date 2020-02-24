Goitse - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Goitse

Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Goitse, pronounced “Go-witcha”, is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning ‘come here’. The popular and multi-award-winning quintet was forged in the white-hot creative crucible of Limerick’s Irish World Academy. Goitse have become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles. Their distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad, which makes each performance unique.



Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. The gripping rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the sweet, charismatic voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into a song the way few performers can. Together, the quintet Goitse makes what Irish Music Magazine calls “Music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”



This project received support from Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, WESTAF (the Western States Arts Federation), and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Special Restrictions: Advance Sales: $25 General, $20 Discount, $12 UH Hilo/HCC Students with Valid ID/Child 17 & under

At the Door: $30 General, $25 Discount, $17 UH Hilo/HCC Student/Child



Tickets are available at the UH Hilo PAC Box Office: T-F 10am - 2pm; by calling 932-7490

or online: http://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

