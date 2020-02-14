Leela Dance Collective presents: SPEAK - Event Details
Leela Dance Collective presents: SPEAK
Location: Performing Arts Center
Indian Kathak dance and American tap dance, continents and ages apart, share parallel stories of struggle and perseverance. They come together in this sensational collaboration that is rhythm, poetry, storytelling, music and dance. SPEAK carries forward the legacy of iconic artists like Pandit Chitresh Das, Dr. Jimmy Slyde and James Buster Brown, while bringing to the forefront the voices of powerful female artists.
SPEAK is socially relevant, takes risks, and breaks creative barriers. It celebrates unique and contrasting forms of expression, while finding common ground. It emphasizes improvisation as the unifying core rather than choreography. It highlights the vacuum of female artists in these art forms - a climate where well-known masters are still men. Most importantly, SPEAK uncovers how we are unique and how we are one. It is a statement for how we can be global citizens of this world.
Serving as the bridge between tradition and innovation, history and progress, Rina Mehta, Rachna Nivas, Michelle Dorrance, and Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards create nothing short of magic on the stage, joined by the world’s leading Indian classical and jazz musicians, SPEAK promises to thrill, provoke and move your spirit.
“The East spoke to the West without using words. It made you feel nothing else matters as long as we can experience beauty like this. Humanity will triumph in-spite of all the adverse events happening around us.”
- SPEAK Audience Member, 2015
Special Restrictions: Advance Sales: $30 General, $25 Discount, $15 UHH/HCC Students with VALID ID/Child 17 & under
At the Door: $35 General, $30 Discount, $20 UHH/HCC Student/Child
Tickets are available at the UH Hilo PAC Box Office: T-F 10am - 2pm; by calling 932-7490
or online: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
